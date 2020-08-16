DONALD "DON" L. GOODWATER Cedar Rapids Donald "Don" L. Goodwater, 92, of Cedar Rapids passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Don's visitation will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private family funeral service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with certified celebrant Julie Freese officiating. Interment with military rites will be held in the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Don was born on Feb. 4, 1928, the son of Herbert and Rose Goodwater. On Sept. 6, 1949, Don married the love of his life, Lytle Trower, and they spent 70 long years together. Don attended McKinley school until he enlisted into the Naval Reserves. Don worked at Wilson Foods until his retirement in 1981. Don loved fishing and watching Westerns on TV; he especially loved "Gunsmoke." He enjoyed playing bingo whenever he could all over the city. Don also was an avid fan of WWE and especially his favorite wrestler, The Undertaker. Those left to cherish Don's memory are his wife; his children, John Goodwater Sr., Gary Goodwater, Karen Slingluff and Donald Goodwater; his grandchildren, John Jr., Amber, Amy, Holly and Justina; and 10 great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; four sisters, Violet, Adeline, Mary and Dorothy; two infant children, Tommy Allen and Teri Lynn; and a son-in-law, Philip Slingluff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. The family would like to thank the entire staff and nurses at St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
