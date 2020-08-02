DONALD L. LONG Marion Donald L. Long, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. No services are planned at this time. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Donald was born Aug. 15, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Stanley and Betty (Pedersen) Long. He graduated from Morgan Park High School in Illinois. He attended University of California, Berkeley and graduated from the University of Chicago. Donald served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On June 11, 1966, in Park Forest, Ill., he was united in marriage to Charlene Edlund. Donald was employed by Travelers Insurance as a health claims administrator. From 1978 to 2006 he started two businesses from scratch, the first being Jackson Long and Co., a third-party administrator for health insurance claims. Donald later started Long Consulting Services, a software development company for processing health insurance claims for third party administrators (TPA). He sold Jackson Long and Co. to Lincoln Financial Services and, in 2006, Donald sold Long Consulting Services and moved to Florida. Donald worked very hard at his businesses. Following retirement, he enjoyed gardening and frequent traveling. His travels included cruises to Alaska and Denmark and bus tours of national parks and the British Isles. Donald loved spending summers with family in Door County, Wis. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Charlene Long of Marion; four sons, David Long of Orange City, Fla., Brian (Roxanne) Long of Mokena, Ill., Brian (Diane) Braun of Lake Forest, Ill., and Evan (Kathy) Braun of Phoenix, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) Graham of Marion, Brandon (Melissa) Long of Frankfort, Ill., Alex Long of Marion, Michael (Alyssa) Braun of Chicago, Ill., Katie Braun of Lake Forest, Ill., David Braun of Chicago, Ill., and Nicholas Braun and Joseph Braun, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Jonathan and Allison Graham, all of Marion; brother, Keith Long of Florida; and a brother-in-law, Carl (Jackie) Edlund of Indianapolis, Ind. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Long; and brother, Arthur Long. A memorial fund has been established in Donald's memory. Please share a memory of Donald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.