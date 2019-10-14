|
DONALD L. STODDARD Iowa City Donald L. Stoddard, 85, formerly of Iowa City, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at a care ceneter in Galesburg, Ill. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Gay & Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery where military honors will be provided. Visitation will be from noon until the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Don's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019