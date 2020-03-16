|
DONALD LEE EARLL Cedar Rapids Donald Lee Earll, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Keystones of Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Marion Christian Church with burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel and will continue for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Don was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Glady's (Lowe) Earll. He married Beverly Norenberg on Jan. 21, 1956, in Keota, Iowa. Beverly preceded him in death in 2010. After graduating from high school, Don attended the local community college to study mechanical engineering. He joined the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He returned from his service in 1954. He worked for a welding shop for a time, but soon found a job at Collins Radio where he stayed for 35 years until his retirement in 1990. In addition to his career, Don enjoyed working with model trains, hunting for specific rocks, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Don is survived by a daughter, Tracy Nees of Walcott; a son, Frank Earll of Plantation, Fla.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Duane Earll of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020