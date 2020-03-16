Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Earll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Earll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Lee Earll Obituary
DONALD LEE EARLL Cedar Rapids Donald Lee Earll, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Keystones of Cedar Rapids. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Marion Christian Church with burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel and will continue for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Don was born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Glady's (Lowe) Earll. He married Beverly Norenberg on Jan. 21, 1956, in Keota, Iowa. Beverly preceded him in death in 2010. After graduating from high school, Don attended the local community college to study mechanical engineering. He joined the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He returned from his service in 1954. He worked for a welding shop for a time, but soon found a job at Collins Radio where he stayed for 35 years until his retirement in 1990. In addition to his career, Don enjoyed working with model trains, hunting for specific rocks, and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Don is survived by a daughter, Tracy Nees of Walcott; a son, Frank Earll of Plantation, Fla.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Duane Earll of Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -