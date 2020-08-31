1/1
Donald Lee Enochson
DONALD LEE ENOCHSON Marengo Donald Lee Enochson, 75, of Marengo, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Fireside Winery, rural Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Don is survived by his wife, Kay; three children, Tara (Marty) Hahn, of New Prague, Minn., Troy (Brandy) of Marengo and Kelli (David) Peed, of Temecula, Calif.; six grandchildren, Beau and Brice Enochson, Bridger and Karly Hahn, and Dylan and Allison Peed; two great-grandchildren, Kade and Ryker Enochson; and two siblings Gaylen (Linda) Enochson, of Webster, N.Y., and Lori Huedepohl of Marengo. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
