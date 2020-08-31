DONALD LEE ENOCHSON Marengo Donald Lee Enochson, 75, of Marengo, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's, Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Fireside Winery, rural Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Don is survived by his wife, Kay; three children, Tara (Marty) Hahn, of New Prague, Minn., Troy (Brandy) of Marengo and Kelli (David) Peed, of Temecula, Calif.; six grandchildren, Beau and Brice Enochson, Bridger and Karly Hahn, and Dylan and Allison Peed; two great-grandchildren, Kade and Ryker Enochson; and two siblings Gaylen (Linda) Enochson, of Webster, N.Y., and Lori Huedepohl of Marengo. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.