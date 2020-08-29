1/1
Donald Lee Freese
DONALD LEE FREESE Cedar Rapids Donald Lee Freese, 76, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Don was born Jan. 1, 1944, in Independence, Iowa, to Howard and Betty (Finley) VanAlst. He retired from Wendling Quarries and resumed his passion of trucking for Phillips. Donald enjoyed truck driving, gardening, fishing, lawn care, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandpup, Murphee Lee. He will be greatly missed by his survivors: son, Darren Freese of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughters, Jennifer Freese of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Linda Freese of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother, Gary (ChrisAnn) VanAlst of Ogilvie, Minn.; and sisters, Sandy Houdek of Ogilvie, Minn., Susan Kennedy of Ogilvie, Minn., and Lori Stene of Fridley, Minn. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Michelle Freese; and a brother, Bob Freese. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 31. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. A livestream of the private family service can be viewed at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at client.tribucast.com/tcid/4720048. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2020.
