DONALD LEE HOUSTON Hale Donald Lee Houston, 88, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hale community building. Burial will be a private service. Survivors include his sons, Don (Pete) Houston Jr. (Tracey) and Kenny Houston; brother, Glenn Houston; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and grandson, Adam.



