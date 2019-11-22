|
DONALD LEROY (STEFFY) STEFFENSON Cedar Rapids Donald LeRoy (Steffy) Steffenson, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly in his sleep at home on Nov. 20, 2019. Don is survived by his wife, Margaret (Kennedy) Steffenson; his daughters, Cherie Steffenson and Linda (Todd) Sievers; sisters, Sandy (Chuck) Gough, Juanita (David) Millhouse, Teresa (Gary) Detert and Cindy (Rick) Walter; brother, Tom (Carmen) Fleming; grandsons, Colton and Dalton Sievers and Michael; granddaughter, Jessica; great-grandson, Nicolas; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Don was born Nov. 14, 1939, in Vinton, Iowa. He was the son of Ivan Steffenson and Evelyn (Wilson) Steffenson Fleming. Don attended school in the Vinton School District. He married Margaret Kennedy on May 10, 1958, in Rockville, Md. Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1958 and was a Seabee. He then worked at Lefebure Corp. for 36 years. He was a lifetime member of ATA, Otter Creek Sportsman Club and the NRA. He also was a member of the National Skeet Shooting Association. He also loved to hunt. Don was an avid woodworker and craftsman, and was best known for his goose calls. He loved spending his days at his schoolhouse, going to coffee with his friends at the Ron-Da-Voo in Vinton, and trapshooting. Don was extremely proud of his "Norwegian" heritage. He was very knowledgeable in so many areas. He loved to share what he knew to help others learn new things. He was extremely humble and always wore a smile. He loved to laugh, tease and tell funny stories. He loved all God's creatures. Animals (especially dogs) all loved and were instinctively drawn to him. He never came across a single animal that didn't respond positively toward him. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future, and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Don will be laid to rest by his father in Norway, Iowa. Don always kidded when we almost lost him two years ago that God didn't have his room ready. Well, now we know ... God has checked him in.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019