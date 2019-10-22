|
DONALD L. LINT Garrison Donald L. Lint, 79, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha of natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Garrison Cemetery with military rites by Iowa Military Honor Guard and G. Hardinger American Legion Post. Donald La Verne Lint was born June 18, 1940, in Garrison, the son of Carl and Mary Anna Vogt Lint. He grew up in Garrison and attended Garrison High School. On May 3, 1969, he was united in marriage to Beverly Purdy in Vinton. Don worked for Perfex and then the B.L. Anderson/Wendling quarries until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, coffee at the Hitching Post with his buddies and traveling the country with son, Mike, when Mike drove a semi. His favorite activity, however, was spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly of Garrison; son, Michael of Garrison; daughter, Mary (Randy) Rethman of Belle Plaine; three grandchildren, Lucas Lint, Rachelle and Ranae Rethman; brother, Dean (Wanita) Lint of Garrison; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Wheeler; and daughter-in-law, Diane Lint. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019