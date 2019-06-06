|
DONALD LOUIS "DUCK" CASHMAN Manchester Donald Louis "Duck" Cashman, 84, of Manchester, formerly of Monti, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Iowa. Interment following lunch: Calvary Cemetery in rural Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 6, 2019