DONALD M. CARSTENSEN Wyoming Donald M. Carstensen, 80, of Wyoming, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Services in Wyoming. A private family burial will be at a later date in the Wyoming Cemetery. Cremation rites have taken place per his wishes. Donald was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Jones County, Iowa, to Martin and Verna (Moir) Carstensen. He graduated from Wyoming High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army and served many months in Munich, Germany. On July 28, 1962, he was united in marriage to Diane Buchholtz at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. Together they had two sons, Dale and Darwin and three grandsons, John, Owen and Dane. Donald started his working career with Collins Radio Co. in Anamosa, and later it was Rockwell International. He retired after working more than 34 years, and he was able to enjoy 25 years of retirement. He spent his time gardening, fishing and was an avid Cubs fan. He was a volunteer for the Wyoming Fire Department for 26 years. He also served on the city council. His greatest joy came to him when he was watching his sons and grandsons at their many activities. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Diane; two sons, Dale and Darwin; grandsons, John, Owen and Dane; a sister, Janet (Don) Stevens; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Buchholtz and Daryl Buchholtz; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters-in-law, Earlene Buchholtz and Tavera Buchholtz. The family of Donald would like to extend a special thank-you to the hospice gals of Above and Beyond, the palliative gals and Jeanette Muller. Your help and support was very much appreciated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wyoming Fire Department, Midland Ambulance Service or Above and Beyond Hospice in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019