DONALD M. LONG Marion Donald M. Long, 88, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a short illness. Family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June, 22, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, officiated by Certified Celebrant Amy Hart. Military honors will follow. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Don was born June 2, 1931, in Bennett, Iowa, the son of Merle and Malinda (Moeller) Long. He attended schools in Clarence, Viola and Springville, graduating from Springville High School in 1948. Don served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, in the 7th Corps Artillery. Don was employed by Vigortone for more than 30 years, retiring in 1993. Don was united in marriage to Margaret McCann in 1958. After a 10-year battle with breast cancer, she passed in March 1988. They enjoyed many trips together on one of his motorcycles. In 1989, Don married Marjorie Lerch. They moved to Lost Nation, Iowa, in 1993. She passed in 2017. Don's greatest love was his family. He was naturally curious and always had a smile on his face. Don could talk to anyone. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles and ice cream. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Don is survived by his daughters, Lisa Long of Des Moines, Iowa, and Dana Derby of Marion; his favorite granddaughter, Sara Derby of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; favorite grandson, Joe (Abbie) Derby of Castle Rock, Colo.; sister, Kay Studt of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Milda Redmond; and nephew, Gary Redmond. A memorial fund has been established in Don's memory. Please share a memory of Don at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.