Donald M. Moyer

Donald M. Moyer Obituary
DONALD M. MOYER Gilman Donald M. Moyer, 95, of Gilman, died on July 9, 2019, at Nelson Manor in Newton with his family by his side. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A private burial will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Gilman Fire Department and First Responders. For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 13, 2019
