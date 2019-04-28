Services Cedar Memorial 4200 First Avenue NE Cedar Rapids , IA 52402 319-393-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Ross Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald M. Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers DONALD M. ROSS Cedar Rapids Donald M. Ross, 98, died early in the morning on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from complications of congestive heart failure. He was under hospice care at the Manor in the Meth-Wick Community. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m., with a luncheon following the service for all to attend. Born Oct. 31, 1920, in St. Paul, Minn., to Mabel and Harold Ross, the family moved to Chicago and then to Cedar Rapids in 1931, where he graduated from Franklin High School in 1938 and Coe College in 1942. While attending Coe, Donald opened a waffle shop on First Avenue across from the college campus. He was in ROTC and, soon after graduating, reported for active duty to Fort Des Moines and continued his service at Fort Warren in Cheyenne, Wyo. He then moved to Camp Lee in Petersburg, Va., and taught at the Quartermaster School from Oct. 1943 to May 1945. Donald then went to Command and General Staff School at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he assisted in the planning for the invasion of Japan. He ended his active duty at Fort Mason in San Francisco in April of 1946, discharged with the rank of major. In 1948, Donald received his juris doctorate degree from the University of Iowa but continued running Ross' Steak House with his family instead of practicing law. The steak house closed in 1964 and Donald began a new and successful career in land development and construction in an area called Applewood Mesa near the Cedar River on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Donald married Cornelia Capp on Dec. 3, 1960. They had an active church life, where Donald served as deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church choir. His love of traveling took them to many destinations around the world. When not working, you could find Donald either on the golf course at Elmcrest Country Club or using his multipurpose margin trowel to plant or weed in his garden. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mabel Ross; and his brothers, George and Duncan Ross. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cornelia Ross; his oldest son, Bill Ross (Annette); daughter, Becky Ross; youngest son, John Ross (Diana); grandson, Andy Ross (Jodee); granddaughter, Natalie Ross (Andy Donovan); and great-grandchildren, Logan Ross, Piper Ross and Del Ross Donovan. Donald also is survived by the numerous trees and burning bush that he planted over the years. Thank you, Donny Appleseed! The Ross family would like to thank the Cedar Rapids medical community for their amazing commitment to healing and caring for all the patients they see, especially to Dr. Donal Gordon and staff at the UnityPoint wound clinic, to Dr. Todd Langager, to Dr. Jill Flory and to Cindy Scott and the loving and caring staff at Meth-Wick Community. Our love and thanks to you all. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019