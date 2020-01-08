|
DONALD "DON" JOHN MAHER Tipton Donald "Don" John Maher, 86, of Tipton, entered eternity on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, with visitation starting at 9 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton with the Rev. Richard Okumo and Msg. Francis Henricksen officiating. Inurnment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial has been dedicated for the the Blessie Tree, Ghosh Center, 1951 51st St., NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Donald was born March 29, 1933, on a rural farm outside of Solon, Iowa. He was the son of Robert James Maher and Martha Malake Maher. Don graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1951 and later served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1953 to 1955. On Jan. 11, 1958, Don was united in marriage to Margery Regina "Jeanne" Rouse. Together they owned and operated Maher Plumbing and Heating for 46 years. Don was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, the Tipton and the Tipton Moose. Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanne Maher of Tipton; two daughters, Jodi (Jeff) Suchomel of Tipton and Jill (Wayne) Flory of Cedar Rapids; two sons, J. David (Sara) Maher of Decorah and Michael J. (Mary Jane) Maher of Anamosa; his sister, Linda (Dave) Paulson; nine grandchildren, Rachel (Joe), Meritt (Tim), Hannah (Kent), Mary Kathryn (Mike), Kelsey, Canoe, Lauren, Josh and Emma; and four great-grandchildren, Alli, Brynlee, Rosemary and Hazel. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Maher and J. Patrick Maher; and one sister, Dorothy Voparil.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020