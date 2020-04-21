|
|
DONALD J. MAIN Coggon Donald J. Main, 95, of rural Coggon, Iowa, died at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery in rural Coggon. A memorial fund has been established in his name and may be sent to Eric Main, 3044 Vincent Ave., Coggon, IA 52218. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Donald Joe Main was born Sept. 22, 1924, in Morley, Iowa, the son of Jake and Bessie (Cook) Main. He graduated from Morley High School with the Class of 1942. Donald was united in marriage to Janet Louise Carpenter on Sept. 21, 1958, at Kiene Congregational Church. Don was a farmer and carpenter in rural Coggon for many years. He liked to fix things. In his younger years, he could fix just about anything. Don is survived by his daughter, Sharla Gudenkauf of Winthrop; son, Eric Main of Coggon; two grandchildren, Nick (Amber) Gudenkauf of Masonville and Kylie Gudenkauf of Quasqueton; great-granddaughter, Aubry Gudenkauf and two sisters-in-law, Delores Main Slage of Sheffield and Shirley Carpenter of Troy Mills. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet, on Dec. 4, 2019; son-in-law, Don Gudenkauf; three brothers, Harlan, Earl and Dale; sister, Luella Heasley; two brothers-in-law, Darrell Carpenter and John Heasley; and a sister-in-law, Rachel Main.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020