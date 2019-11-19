|
DONALD F. MARX Marion Donald F. Marx, 97, formerly of Marion, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Murdoch Funeral Home in Marion. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion conducted by Father O'Connor. Military funeral honors will start at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Cemetery in Fairfax. Donald was born April 23, 1922, in Wellsville, N.Y., the son of Edward and Cora (Clymer) Marx. He graduated from McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids and then served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. On June 22, 1948, Donald was united in marriage to Helen Hasley at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Helen preceded him in death in 1988. He worked on and raced cars through Marx Brothers Garage on 12th Avenue in Cedar Rapids, Powers Truck, Link Belt-Speeder, Collins, Nissen Trampoline and was owner/operator of Marx Welding Shop, retiring in 1997. He belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post No. 298 in Marion, Post No. 6 in Cedar Rapids, and was an avid horseshoe pitcher with Cedar Rapids Horseshoe Club. In addition to his wife, Donald was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edwin (Clara) and Robert (Adeline deceased); sisters-in-law, Betty Kacena, Bernice Sullivan and Esther Hasley; brother-in-law, Carroll Hasley; and many other loved ones. He is survived by and was active with the following members of the Marx family: nieces and nephews, Linda (David) Stoneking, Rita (Richard) Peyton, John (Bonnie) Peal, Chuck Peal (deceased), Gary (Sandy) Marx, Kevin (Mia) Marx, Sherry (Louis) Gray, Matt (Kay Siela) Marx, Suzanne (Mick) Jamesson, Jolene Jones and Janet (Jamie) Primmer; great-nieces and nephews, Mike (Val) Davidson, Eric (Amanda) Davidson, Aaron Davidson, Lane Davidson, Chelsea (Greg) VanHorne, Zachary Peal, TJ Dowdell, Chelsea Dowdell, Courtney Marx, Corey Marx, Riley (Adam) Burns, Randi (Joe) Crisman, Darbi (Jay) Martin, McCaela (Ashton Wilkins) Marx, Krysta (Ryan) Roling, Jeramy (Jacque) Jones, Justin Jones (deceased), Matthew Primmer and Dillion Primmer; and great-great-nephews and nieces, Justin Davidson, Brett Davidson, Troy Davidson, Abbey Davidson, Jordan Davidson, Jake Davidson, Brittany Davidson, Dalton Rauch, Tavian-John Jordan, Ilyana Wilkins, Tinley and Colton Jones and Emilee and Ella Roling. The Hasley family includes: nieces, Norma Vogt (deceased), Bette (Jack) McLean, Marlene Lisenbee (deceased) and Bernita Zimmerman; great-nieces and nephews, Steven (Joyce) Lucas, Robin (Marlene) Lucas, Brian P. Lucas Sr., Brenda (Ben) Roshar, Marlene Lucas, Kathy (deceased) (Frank) Vrba, David S. (Lucinda) Anthony, Bill (deceased) (Toni) Waite, Susan (Ron) Reeley, Mike (Carmen) Waite, Linda (Frank) Baker, Robert (Sonja) Waite, Carey (deceased) (Ben) Van Etten, Robert (Terese) Lisenbee, Laurie Lea Zimmerman, Janis (Johnathon) Graybill, Chuck Zimmerman (deceased) and Glen (Denise) Zimmerman; great-great-nieces and nephews, Steven R. (Sarah) Lucas, Amber (Charles) Lampe, Rachel (Archie) Hagger, Robin D. (Tonya) Lucas Jr., Rebecca (Justin) Dahlberg, Peggy Lucas, Stacey Lucas, Brian P. Lucas Jr., Renee (Rusty) Carter, Scott Roshar, Kathy Roshar, Austin Lucas, Joshua (Amanda) Morris, Bridget Lea Lucas, Robert (Michelle) Vrba, Alexa, Brittaney and Shelby Reeley, Breanna Waite, Robert and Clerice Waite, Jesse Crick, Chris Baker, Jen Lisenbee, Robert (Sara) Lisenbee Jr., Kristy (Tanner) Helm, Justin and Nathan Diedrich and Nicholas, Nichoel, Aaren, Trista and Trevor Zimmerman; and many great-great-great-nieces and nephews from both sides of family. Special affections for Lisa Rolin and Richard Hansen. Loved by all! Memorials in Donald's memory may be directed to the American Legion, or C.R. Horseshoe Club. Please share a memory of Donald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019