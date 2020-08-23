DONALD E. MCKEE Cedar Rapids Donald E. McKee, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020, following a short battle with lung cancer. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Don was born July 19, 1928, to parents Clarence E. and Marie McKee in Glen Ellyn, Ill. He attended Kansas State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in milling industry. He married his college sweetheart Patricia Jean Hunsaker on Jan. 26, 1952, while he was a sergeant in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, Don had a successful career in management at the Quaker Oats Company before retiring at the age of 59. In his time with Quaker Oats, his family moved frequently, from Cedar Rapids to Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, back to Cedar Rapids, then to Danville, Ill., Palatine, Ill., and back to Cedar Rapids. The different locales brought many new experiences to his family, and lasting friendships were made along the way. Don loved animals, especially dogs, and time spent in the outdoors. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River with Pat and the other members of the 611 Yacht Club. Don's favorite pastime was golf, and he and Pat spent many happy years golfing at the Cedar Rapids Country Club. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who adored his children and grandchildren and made sure that they were always a special part of his and Pat's life. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat; his parents, Clarence and Marie; and his in-laws, Gene and Lilla Hunsaker. He is survived by his sister, Nola, and her children, Tim and Cathy; daughter, Marsha (Tony) McCall; his son, Michael; his son, Mark (Donna); his grandchildren, Kristen, Michael, Christopher, Sarah and Matthew; and many lifelong friends who he treasured. Memorials may be made in Don's name to the American Cancer Society
