|
|
DONALD F. MORIARTY Cedar Rapids Donald F. Moriarty, 67, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Lake Delhi, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Services with military rites at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at St. John's Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Don was born May 5, 1952, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Everett and Viola Moriarty. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was an ardent patriot. Don was an engineer at Rockwell for over 42 years, retiring in 2012. It was there that he met the love of his life, Donna Davis, who married on Dec. 2, 2012. Don loved music. He was an incredibly talented musician and played drums in many bands over the years. From the Coachmen Four in the 60s to hosting jams and "band camp" that would eventually become the 3 Drink Minimum band. Don knew no strangers. If he happened across someone he hadn't met yet, he'd pull up a chair and get to know you. Some new friends might think Don was just "not right" but would eventually come to know the most selfless and caring man they'd ever met. Don and Donna filled their home with nautical antiques and all things pirate. An avid boater, Don might be known to drive sideways or backwards, lights on or off, day or night. Survivors include his beloved wife, Donna; stepson, Kerry (Janet) Davis; stepdaughter, Amy (Aaron) Robinson Valley; brother-in-law, Marty (Sue) Miller; and sister-in-law, Trudy (Joel) Wilson. He also is survived by seven stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchild. Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob. Memorial donations may be made in Don's name to the Holden Cancer Center in Iowa City. Please leave your messages, stories and photos for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019