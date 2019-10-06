|
|
DONALD MUHS Iowa City Donald Muhs, 79, of Iowa City, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Bird House in rural Iowa City. Don was born the first son of Hugo and Lorena (Pauls) Muhs on Dec. 16, 1939, in rural Clinton County. He attended schools in Cedar County and graduated from Bennett High School in the Class of 1957. On July 21, 1967, he was united in marriage to Janet Wolfe in Lowden, Iowa. The couple, along with their two children, moved to Iowa City in 1971, where Don's last employment was at Loparex, from where he retired in 2005. Don is survived by his wife, Janet, of 52 years; his daughter, Lora Sweeting of Wellman, Iowa; and two sons, Brian and Carl of Iowa City. Don also is survived by two granddaughters, Meagan Sweeting (fiance Dakota Croy) of Hills and Morgan Sweeting (special friend Cody Joens) of Wellman, Iowa; and grandson, Ethan Sweeting of Wellman. Don also is survived by six brothers, Wilbert (Millie), and Marvin, both of Lowden, Allen (Joan) of Grand Meadow, Minn., and Robert, William and Jonathan (the Rev. Barbara), all of Lowden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Lorena Muhs; and his in-laws, Russell and Blanche Wolfe. In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no service or memorial. In lieu of flowers and food, please consider a memorial gift to The Bird House, PO Box 3338, Iowa City, IA 52240. Our family would like to thank Carol Tippe, The Bird House and Iowa City Hospice for their excellent care. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Don's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019