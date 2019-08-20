|
|
DONALD JAMES "D.J." NABER Greeley Donald James "D.J." Naber, 70, of Greeley, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Survivors include his sisters, Faye (Phil) Jones of Overland Park, Kan., and Joan Kerns of Edgewood. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood with the Rev. John Haugen as celebrant. Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Greeley.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019