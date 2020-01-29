|
DONALD ALBERT NEVE Vinton Donald Albert Neve, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his rural Vinton home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Oak Grove Church in rural Shellsburg with Pastor Matt Magee and Pastor John Karrick officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Don was born May 21, 1931, in Vinton, the son of Charles and Marie (King) Neve. He was united in marriage to Erma Doyel on June 6, 1949. Don farmed for many years with his dad, Charley, and worked at Farmstead until retiring in 1990. He drove a truck for a couple of years with Erma as his co-pilot. He also was the Benton County utility inspector and served as Benton Township trustee for many years to the present. Don enjoyed golfing, garage saleing, mowing his large lawn and "tinkering" in his shop, especially working on his Farmall tractors. Don and Erma enjoyed Wednesday morning breakfast with family and friends. They were avid sports fans and loved watching their grandkids play in their various sports. Don was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Church, where he served as deacon for many years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Erma; six children, Pam (Mark) Boddicker, Kathy Miller, Joyce (John) Barton, Peg (Steve) Cronk, Donnie (Joy) Neve and Ronnie (Duska) Neve; 18 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; also special nephew and nieces, Ralph (Gina) Neve, Diana (Lee) DeMoss, Vicky (George) French, Patty (James) Franklin; and sisters-in-law, Oma (George) Eckhart and Adah Schminke. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Van Miller; and brother, Robert. His family was the joy of his life, and he was so proud of each one. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020