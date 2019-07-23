DONALD "DON" DEAN NIDEY Marion Donald "Don" Dean Nidey, 85, of Marion, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion conducted by the Rev. Rick Gail. Inurnment will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Don was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Hazel (Lampley) Nidey. He was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. On June 21, 1952, Don was united in marriage to Marilyn Rosa Grant. He was employed by Sears and later by Equitable of Iowa until his retirement. Don was a member of First Assembly of God Christian Church. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Nidey; son, Ricky Nidey of Iowa City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Dan (Doreen) Nidey of Iowa City; one sister, Faith (Mike) Villhauer of Lytton; and former son-in-law, Michael Benning. Don was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jane Elizabeth Benning; brother, David Nidey in infancy; and sister, Karen Halverson. Memorials in Don's memory may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Don at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019