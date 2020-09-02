Donald Ocenosak

DONALD DANIEL OCENOSAK Cedar Rapids Donald Daniel Ocenosak, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held for family and close friends at St. Pius X Catholic Church followed by burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Don was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Daniel and Agnes (Valley) Ocenosak. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1951. Don married Theresa DuCharme on June 5, 1953. They moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and started a family. They were members of All Saints Catholic Church and were very active members, doing maintenance for all the church buildings and grounds. In 1952, he started working at Collins Radio in different assembly positions, inspection and repair operations. He was promoted to quality control engineer. In 1978, Don retired from Collins and went to work in various sales, including home improvement, electronic components and AAA motor club. He also managed and operated three supper clubs. In 1986, Rockwell Collins hired him as an independent contractor for lab work and minor design work. He retired the second time from Rockwell in 1996 for a total of 35 years. On the side, he would do odd repair jobs for friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Jeannie (Lukavosky) Ocenosak. Those left to honor Donald's memory are his first wife, Theresa Ocenosak; his siblings, Bob Ocenosak, Frank Ocenosak and Marilyn Ocenosak; his 11 children, Mary Ferreter, Patricia Burrows, Lori Shoop, Rodney Ocenosak, Yo Seeley, Doris Guilford, David Ocenosak, Betty Ocenosak, Sharon Hulsebus, Vicki Buelow and Janice Ocenosak; 28 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a stepdaughter, Megan and her four children. The family wishes to extend their thanks to Mercy Hospice and the Cancer Center at Mercy. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Pius X of Cedar Rapids or Mercy Hospice of Hiawatha. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
