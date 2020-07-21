1/1
Donald P. Oehl
DONALD P. OEHL Amana Donald P. Oehl, 86, of Amana, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Homestead with Pastor Zachary Voss officiating. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Burial will be at the Main Amana Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Hospice. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and funeral service.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 21, 2020
One of the world's "Good Guys" and the best brother anyone could have.
Madeline
Sister
July 21, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN Hiawatha Iowa
