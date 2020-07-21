DONALD P. OEHL Amana Donald P. Oehl, 86, of Amana, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Homestead with Pastor Zachary Voss officiating. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Burial will be at the Main Amana Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Hospice. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and funeral service.



