DONALD R. LANE Cedar Rapids Donald R. Lane, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Manor Care Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Springs of Life Church. Interment will take place at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Donald was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Ralph W. and Dulcie F. (Kimberling) Lane. Donald was united in marriage to Berneice I. Bissell on Aug. 28, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. To this union, four children were born. He owned and operated Curl's Upholstering along with his wife. Donald was a music enthusiast and dearly loved spending time at the cabin with family. He is survived by his sons, Ronald Lane of Walker and Roger (Jo Ann) Lane of Marion; daughters, Vicki (Lyle) Muller of Tiffin and Julie Sattler of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Greg) Greene, Jamison (Amanda) Lane, Garrett Lane (Melanie), Sherae (Joe) Dellwo, Rachel (Craig) Miller, Alison (Ethan) Manning, Sara Sattler, Nick Sattler and Lauren Sattler; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandchildren, Jennifer Sattler and Ryan Lane; great-grandchildren, Chance and Carson Greene; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Lane. Memorials may be directed to Springs of Life Church in Donald's name. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 15, 2019
