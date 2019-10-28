|
|
DONALD R. STIEN Atkins Donald R. Stien, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. Public graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Newhall with the Rev. Kevin M. Fiedler officiating. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Adolph H. Schueler American Legion Post 217 of Atkins. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Donald was born Nov. 30, 1939, in Newhall, the son of Richard and Mary (Dvorak) Stien. Donald was raised on the family farm near Newhall and graduated from Newhall High School with the Class of 1957. He attended Valparaiso Technical Institute and served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. Donald worked at Rockwell Collins as a test technician and also farmed. He loved collecting and working on cars from the '60s and '70s and enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years. He is survived by his brother, Roger (Linda) Stien of Atkins; his sister, Darlene (Ron) Ribble of Newhall; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019