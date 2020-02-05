|
|
REV. DONALD FRANK RIECHERS North Liberty The Rev. Donald Frank Riechers, 94, of North Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Diamond City, Ark., passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Vernon. Donald was born Aug. 5, 1925, to Emil and Ada (Wise) Riechers in Platteville, Wis. In 1943, he graduated from high school in Platteville and attended the University of Wisconsin at Platteville while serving two years in the National Guard. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1951 from Carthage College in Racine, Wis. While there, he sang and toured with the Carthage College choir, including singing at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Don went on to attend Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in Minneapolis, Minn., graduating with his master of divinity degree in May 1955. Don was united in marriage to Wanda Frevert at the seminary chapel on May 21, 1955, and was ordained as a Lutheran minister. Don attended officer candidate school in Texas and served as a U.S. Air Force chaplain for 20 years. During those years, he served in Illinois, Okinawa, Kansas, Wisconsin, Turkey, South Carolina and the Philippines. He retired from the Air Force at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Aug. 1, 1975. Known to his parishioners as "Pastor Don," he was called to a three-point parish in Mass City (the Upper Peninsula of Michigan), where he served nine years and three months, the longest serving minister for those congregations. In October 1984, Don was called to Lord of the Lake Lutheran Church in Diamond City, Ark. He retired from the pastorate at Lord of the Lake in May 1997. For many years, Don continued to serve as chaplain for the local posts of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Don and Wanda eventually retired in Diamond City, until September 2019, when they moved to Keystone Place at Forevergreen in North Liberty. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Wanda of North Liberty; one son, Carl (Elizabeth) Riechers; two daughters, Sarah (Reinhard) Krippner and Ann Riechers; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Dean; brothers, Douglas, Guerdon, Leo and William; and his sister, Margaret Graves.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020