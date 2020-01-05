|
DONALD ROSEKRANS Cedar Rapids Donald Rosekrans, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include sons, Dennis (Merla) and Stephen (Tina); granddaughters, Dana (Dan) Hartman and Tara (Jeff) Macho; grandsons, Trent (Breanna) and Scott (Jami); and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his parents, five sisters and a brother. Donald Rosekrans was born March 9, 1922, in Urbana, Iowa, to parents Charles and Cindy-Mae Rosekrans. Donald served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946. After returning from the war, he married Thelma on June 2, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He worked as a truck driver for Martin Marietta in Cedar Rapids for more than 30 years. Donald loved cutting firewood and had many great clients in the Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
