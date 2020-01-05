Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rosekrans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Rosekrans


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Rosekrans Obituary
DONALD ROSEKRANS Cedar Rapids Donald Rosekrans, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow the service in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include sons, Dennis (Merla) and Stephen (Tina); granddaughters, Dana (Dan) Hartman and Tara (Jeff) Macho; grandsons, Trent (Breanna) and Scott (Jami); and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his parents, five sisters and a brother. Donald Rosekrans was born March 9, 1922, in Urbana, Iowa, to parents Charles and Cindy-Mae Rosekrans. Donald served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946. After returning from the war, he married Thelma on June 2, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He worked as a truck driver for Martin Marietta in Cedar Rapids for more than 30 years. Donald loved cutting firewood and had many great clients in the Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -