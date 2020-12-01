DONALD WILLIAM ROSSOW Marion Donald William Rossow, 85, of Marion, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was buried in a private ceremony at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. In lieu of a visitation, please honor Don and support his family with a card shower. Cards and condolences may be mailed to the Rossow Family, in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 1844 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. You also may share your support and memories on Don's tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. Survivors include his wife, Elaine; daughters, Susan (Moses) Injeti and Linda (Dale) Schon; daughter-in-law, Chris Rossow; grandchildren, Chad (Cassie Bertch) Rossow, Supriya (Seth) Gidla, Isaac (Hannah) Injeti, Sara Schon, Michael (Katherine) Schon, Daniel Schon and Hannah Schon; great-grandchildren, Naomi and Nathan Gilda; and brothers, Marvin (Sandy) Rossow and Bill (Willa) Rossow. Don was born July 30, 1935, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Roger and Marjorie (Fuller) Rossow. He graduated in 1954 from Manchester High School. On Sept. 17, 1956, he married Elaine Van Mill in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He worked in meatpacking for most of his life, retiring from Farmstead Foods. He enjoyed woodworking, home repairs, camping and traveling. Don took his family and many wonderful vacations to national parks and zoos across the county. He and Elaine would spend summers painting farm buildings so they could take their family on these special trips. Don loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. They will remember many evenings spent around his bonfires. Don was preceded in death by his father, Roger; parents, James and Marjorie Barker; and his son, Douglas Rossow. The family extends a very special thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice for their gentle care and compassion during Don's illness.