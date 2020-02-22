|
DONALD S. LOWE Cedar Rapids Donald S. Lowe, 100, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with interment to follow. Don was born Jan. 12, 1920, to Earl and Louise (Powers) Lowe in Cedar Rapids, He graduated from McKinley High School. He worked for Collins Radio for 40 years. He proudly served his country in World War II. Don married Pauline Bennett on Aug. 8, 1948. Don enjoyed woodworking, gardening and photography in his earlier retirement years. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. He listened to both of the Cubs World Series of his lifetime on the radio. In 1945, he was in England listening to Armed Forces radio. In 2016, he was no longer able to see well enough to watch it on the television. Don is survived by his children, Donna (John) Castle, Daniel (Darla) Lowe and Diana (Mike) Peiffer; his grandchildren, Jason, Adam, Brian (Sam), Megan, Nick (Sam), Ben (Monica) and Josh; and great-grandchildren, Johnathan and Penelope. Don's greatest joy was his family. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Lyle; and sister, Ethel. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Hospice Unit, University of Iowa Eye Clinic and/or the Iowa Department of the Blind. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
