Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Community Church
North Liberty, IA
Resources
1949 - 2019
Donald Steckly Obituary
DONALD R. STECKLY Wellman A Celebration of Life for Donald R. Steckly, 70, of Wellman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Grace Community Church in North Liberty with Pastor Brooks Simpson officiating. Private family burial will be held before the service at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established. Don Steckly died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in rural Wellman.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
