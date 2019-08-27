|
|
DONALD R. STECKLY Wellman A Celebration of Life for Donald R. Steckly, 70, of Wellman, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Grace Community Church in North Liberty with Pastor Brooks Simpson officiating. Private family burial will be held before the service at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established. Don Steckly died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home in rural Wellman.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019