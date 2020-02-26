Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Victor, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Van Nevel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Van Nevel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Van Nevel Obituary
DONALD J. VAN NEVEL Victor Donald J. Van Nevel, 90, of Victor, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estate. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Victor. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Smith Funeral Home in Victor with the Van Nevel family present from 5 to 7 p.m. A rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Bridget Catholic Church, Calvary Cemetery in Victor or Victor Quick Responders. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -