DONALD J. VAN NEVEL Victor Donald J. Van Nevel, 90, of Victor, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estate. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Victor. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Smith Funeral Home in Victor with the Van Nevel family present from 5 to 7 p.m. A rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be designated to St. Bridget Catholic Church, Calvary Cemetery in Victor or Victor Quick Responders. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020