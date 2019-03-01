DONALD "YOGI" VINCENT BENDER Cedar Rapids Donald "Yogi" Vincent Bender, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at his home. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. In memory of Yogi, friends are encouraged to dress casual and visit with each other Monday after 9:30 a.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Don is survived by cousins and friends. Donald was born May 2, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, son of Roy and Glenna Boland Bender. He graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1954, the University of Iowa in 1960 with a B.A. in history, and received an M.A. in history from Northeast Missouri State University in 1970. Don taught for 30 years and coached girls basketball at Winfield-Mount Union High School before retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters, the National Education Association and the Linn County Trails Association. Don was an avid biker and had participated in RAGBRAI for more than 30 years. He was a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a gracious gentleman and history buff, who enjoyed spending time visiting with people. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary