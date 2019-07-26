|
DONALD VRANISH Cedar Rapids Donald Vranish, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Inpatient Hospice Unit in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home. Donald was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Crosby/Ironton, Minn., the son of Sam and Sylvia (Minarich) Vranish. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. Donald was united in marriage to Carolyn Haskins on July 31, 1959. The couple later divorced. He worked at Penick & Ford as a laborer until his retirement in 1994. Donald was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cedar Rapids. He was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan and played golf in his younger years. Donald enjoyed doing yard work and going on road trips, which included stops to the casinos. His greatest joy was his family. Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly (Darrell) Jencks and Laurie Weatherly, both of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Vranish, Jessica Jencks and Sarah (Alex) Watson; five great-grandchildren, Jack and Catherine Vranish and Ava and Madilyn and William Watson; sister, Nancy Rothwell of Idaho; brothers, Jack (Joni) Vranish and Robert (Joyce) Crosby, both of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Ann Vranish; and several nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Sylvia Vranish; brother, Sam Vranish; sister, Jean Henrickson; granddaughter, Nicole Vranish; special friend, Delberta "Bert" Seltrecht; and nephews, Ronald Vranish and Reginald Henrickson. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Donald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 26, 2019