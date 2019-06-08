Home

Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Green Castle Airport
rural North Liberty, IA
View Map
DONALD W. NELSON North Liberty Donald W. Nelson, 91, of rural North Liberty, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City under the compassionate care of hospice. Services celebrating Don's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Green Castle Airport, rural North Liberty, where there will be a time for family and friends to share their stories and memories, a lunch for all and a scheduled flyover by Don's pilot friends at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by the Green Castle Aero Club, but deserts and salads are welcome. Casual attire is encouraged! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Green Castle Aero Club Foundation to support new pilots at Green Castle. For a more complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation service is caring for Don's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on June 8, 2019
