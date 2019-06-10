DONALD W. NELSON North Liberty Donald W. Nelson, 91, of rural North Liberty, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City under the compassionate care of hospice. Services celebrating Don's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Green Castle Airport in rural North Liberty, where there will be a time for family and friends to share their stories and memories, a lunch for all and a scheduled flyover by Don's pilot friends at 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by the Green Castle Aero Club, but desserts and salads are welcome. Casual attire is encouraged! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Green Castle Aero Club Foundation to support new pilots at Green Castle. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Donald William Nelson was born Dec. 11, 1927, in Mapleton, Minn., the son of Iver and Hazel (Bacon) Nelson. He graduated from Lone Rock Independent School, near Algona, Iowa. On May 21, 1946, he married classmate Jacqueline E. Person in Fonda, Iowa. Don joined the Iowa State Highway Patrol in 1952 and was stationed in West Union for 12 years before moving to Iowa City to become a "Bear in the Air," flying an airplane for the Patrol until his retirement in 1982. The pilot in him, along with his greatest supporter, he and his wife, Jackie began the Green Castle Airport and were founding members of the Green Castle Aero Club, to which he belonged with pride until he took his last breath. Needless to say, flying was in his blood. In his book there were no better friends than his patrol buddies and his pilot buddies! He belonged to the Air Pilots Association, Antique Aircraft Association, a number of other air pilot organizations and the Moose Lodge in Iowa City. His family includes his two children and their spouses, Rosemary Cantrell and her husband, Bill, and Willie Nelson and his wife, Kalee; grandchildren, Donald Nelson, Mark Nelson (Barb), Bill Cantrell and Lisa Pulsipher (David); great-grandchildren, Josh, Cassandra, Savanna, Cameron, Ashby and Brooks; and great-grandson, Aiden. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie; grandson, Jason Cantrell; brother, Harold; and dear friend, Rita Orr. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Don's family and his services. Published in The Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary