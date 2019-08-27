|
DONALD W. STEIMEL (1926 2019) Clive Donald W. Steimel, 92, of Clive, formerly of Newhall, Iowa, died Aug. 23, 2019, at Every Step Kavanagh House, in Des Moines. Don appreciated his ability to live independently until just recently. He was devoted to his family. He also enjoyed the History Channel and a good meal. He was blessed with a clarity of mind and the ability to share memories even into his last days. Some of Don's most vivid recollections were of growing up on the farm during the Great Depression. Don was born Nov. 8, 1926, in Waterloo, the eldest child of Oscar Steimel and Frances (Weber) Steimel. His parents initially farmed southeast of Gilbertville, and later, east of Eagle Center. Don entered the U.S. Navy and served on the troop carrier USS Stuart Heintzelman in the Pacific theater during the closing days and aftermath of World War II. After returning from the Navy, and while working at Raytheon in Oelwein, Don met Mary Greco. She became his beloved wife at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein in 1954. Don and Mary raised their family in Newhall and called it home for 55 years. Don also worked for Hiltbrunner's in Cedar Rapids and Michael & Dowd in Vinton. Don is survived by two daughters, Patrice (John) Stuekerjuergen of Clive and Mary (Laurance) Domer of Liberty, Mo.; three sons, Joseph (Kristine) of West Des Moines, Michael (Brigitte) of Cedar Rapids and David of Clive; grandchildren, Erik Stuekerjuergen (Lyndzy Bishop) of West Des Moines, Dr. Jaclyn Fackler (Dr. Michael Fackler) of Pueblo, Colo., Kathleen Zimmer Robinson (Jeff) with great-granddaughter, Isabella, of Ankeny, Devin Domer of Liberty, Mo., Hannah and Hailey Steimel of Cedar Rapids, Hope Steimel of Davenport and Emily and Nathan Steimel of West Des Moines. He is also survived by sisters, Patricia Monaco of Wausau, Wis., Marjorie Sauve of Chandler, Ariz., and Sharon Davis. Preceding Don in death were his wife, Mary; daughters, Kathleen Steimel and Rebecca Zimmer; grandson, Daniel Zimmer; sister, Ramona Young; brothers, Dr. Ken Steimel and Gary Steimel; brothers-in-law, George Young, Joe Caparelli, Dr. Jim Belding, Dave Greco and Jim Lilly; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Steimel, Carrie Greco and Bette Greco. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Knights of Columbus at 2102 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein. Memorial contributions can be made to his family for distribution to Don's favorite organizations and interests.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019