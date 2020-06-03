DONALD P. WARD Blairstown Donald P. Ward, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids from natural causes. A private funeral liturgy will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins with burial at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery in Watkins. Donald was born Jan. 8, 1927, in Clarence, Iowa, the son of David and Gladys Ward Fisher. He was a 1945 graduate of Springville High School. On Nov. 7, 1950, he married Anna Mae Schmidt at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins. Don served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. His chosen career was farming and after retirement he was a school bus driver as well as custodian for Benton Community School District. In his spare time, Don enjoyed woodworking and playing cards. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown and the Blairstown American Legion. Don is survived by his children, Donald J. (Wanda) Ward, Belle Plaine, James A. (Maggie) Ward, Iowa City, Richard L. Ward, Cedar Rapids, Marvin D. Ward, Cedar Rapids, Patricia Ward, Crosslake, Minn., and Laurie (Tom) Dimmer, Anamosa; sisters, Mary Jean Beck, Marion, and Joan Sanders, Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna Mae, in 2015; daughter-in-law, Linda, in 2016; and brothers-in-law, Verlyn Beck and Harold Sanders. A memorial fund has been established for Queen of Saints Cluster. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.