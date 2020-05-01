|
DONALD WAYNE NETSER JR. North Liberty Donald Wayne Netser Jr. was born July 10, 1944, in North English, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Elsie Leta (Ambrose) Netser. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He owned J+N Construction and was a carpenter until his retirement. Don enjoyed time spent with friends, family and especially his grandkids. He loved being outside. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada with friends. Recently, he enjoyed car rides to see the countryside and watch nature. He also loved playing cards and watching westerns. Don died peacefully at his home in North English with his children by his side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He is survived by his children, Mike (Angie) Netser of Riverside and Melissa (Brad) Mullane of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Hailey and Carson Netser and Alex Mullane; three brothers, Fred (Marvel) Netser, Gary (Kathy) Netser and Jeff Netser; three sisters, Janice (Henry) Trumpold, Becky (Mike Driscoll) Trieschmann and Debbie Netser. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Devin. A private family graveside will be held at Piersol Cemetery, rural North English, Iowa. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Essence of Life Hospice in Amana. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Don and his family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020