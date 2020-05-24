Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Styron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Wayne "Buddy" Styron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Wayne "Buddy" Styron Obituary
DONALD WAYNE "BUDDY" STYRON Cedar Rapids Donald Wayne "Buddy" Styron, 67, passed away on May 19, 2020. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Celebration of Life will be held. Buddy is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Brown of Marcellus, N.Y.; daughter, Natasha Evans of Villa Rica, Ga.; stepfather, Clayton Martinez of Sun City, Ariz.; sister, Mona Turks of Las Vegas; sister, Gina Martinez of St. Charles, Mo.; sister, Genny Miller of Winfield, Mo.; brother, Antonio Martinez of Buckeye, Ariz.; and granddaughters, Courtney and Natalie. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and spending time with friends and family around a fire pit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Don's family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -