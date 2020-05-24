|
|
DONALD WAYNE "BUDDY" STYRON Cedar Rapids Donald Wayne "Buddy" Styron, 67, passed away on May 19, 2020. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Celebration of Life will be held. Buddy is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Brown of Marcellus, N.Y.; daughter, Natasha Evans of Villa Rica, Ga.; stepfather, Clayton Martinez of Sun City, Ariz.; sister, Mona Turks of Las Vegas; sister, Gina Martinez of St. Charles, Mo.; sister, Genny Miller of Winfield, Mo.; brother, Antonio Martinez of Buckeye, Ariz.; and granddaughters, Courtney and Natalie. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and spending time with friends and family around a fire pit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Don's family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020