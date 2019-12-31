|
DONALD WOLFGRAM Traer Donald Wolfgram, 93, of Traer, died on Dec. 28, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Traer United Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Buckingham Cemetery in rural Traer with military rites. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. www.overfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019