DONALD EUGENE YOUNG Fairfax Donald Eugene Young was called to heaven surrounded by his family on April 28, 2019, after a brief, unexplained lung infection. Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax, where a visitation will begin at 4 p.m. until service time. Military honors will follow the service. Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Pastor Travis Travis Borkososky will officiate. Private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Don was a loving husband to Donna for the past 48 years. He was a beloved father to Kyle and Kevin; father-in-law to Edina Bajrektarevic and Rebecca Young; and grandfather to Kyle and Edina's children, Natalia and Milla, and Kevin and Rebecca's children, Aubrey and Claire. Don was also a patriarch of his family to his sisters, Dianna Anderson and Darla Godfrey (Tom); and his brother, David. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia. Throughout his life, Don touched countless lives. He was a strong, proud and good man. He was an employee and served as vice president at Fairfax State Savings Bank for 47 years. During his time there, he was instrumental in helping many local farmers and businesses become successful. He was also an irreplaceable member of the Fairfax community. He was instrumental in the building of the local library, active in Boy Scouts, coach to many baseball teams and many other projects in the community. He was also active in the College Community School District during his sons' time there and after. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and active member of the Fairfax American Legion. Don loved his family and friends. He cherished the time he was able to spend with his family. After his retirement, he enjoyed sleeping in and taking care of his yard and birds. Each day began with a crossword. If he didn't know the answers, Donna and Alexa were happy to help. He also loved to golf and fish, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Donald Eugene Young's passing will truly be a loss not only to his family and friends, but to the community he was able to help build throughout the years. Many will truly miss the man whose heart was full of love, grace and compassion. The flag will fly at half-staff at the Fairfax State Savings Bank in his honor. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary