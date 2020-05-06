Home

Donn Lang


1919 - 2020
Donn Lang Obituary
DONN H. LANG Cedar Rapids Donn H. Lang passed away peacefully April 29, 2020. Born May 25, 1919, in Maquoketa, Iowa, Donn married Madge Vale in August 1941. She passed in 2012. Donn is survived by his brother, Ralph Jr.; sons, Phillip (Sheryl), Michael (Susan) and Mark (Judy), and their families; and nieces, nephews and cousins. A private family graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Brockmeyer. Complete obituary and online condolences: www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020
