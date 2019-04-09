DONNA JEAN AMA Marion Donna Jean Ama, 76, of Marion, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Tim DeVriese. Cremation will follow services on Friday. Private inurnment will take place at St. Simeon Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, Colo. Donna was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Whittemore, Iowa, the daughter of Archie and Lois (Barr) Dietrich. She was a 1960 graduate of Elkton High School in Minnesota. On Sept. 28, 1963, in Brownsdale, Minn., Donna was united in marriage to Kenneth Ama. She was employed at Rockwell Collins for 36 years, retiring in 1998. Donna enjoyed quilting and following college basketball. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kris (Matt) Fehringer of Parker, Colo.; son, Craig (Silvia) Ama of Caledonia, Miss.; five grandchildren, Elena and Elisabeth Ama, and Kyle, Cody and Jamison Fehringer; four siblings, Raymond (Sharon) Dietrich of Dexter, Minn., Judy Hanson of Rochester, Minn., Barbara (Randy) Stephenson of Dexter and Jon (Lisa) Dietrch of Dexter; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; grandson, Kade Fehringer; sister, Edna Mae Dietrch; and brothers, Walter and Richard Dietrich. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary