DONNA JOYCE BABKA Cedar Rapids Donna Joyce Babka, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away July 11, 2019, at a local care center after a lingering illness. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Cedar Memoial Park Cemetery. Donna was born Dec. 28, 1931, to Rufus and Mae (Christy) Noe. She married George Babka on March 28, 1954. They farmed for many years in Morley and Clarence, Iowa. In 1964, they adopted Craig Eugene Babka. George died in October 1983, whereupon she cleaned apartments and traveled. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Alvin and Jerry Noe; a sister, Ruth (Noe) Archibald; and great-grandson, Zachary Stephen St. John. She is survived by her son, Craig (Kathleen) Babka of Fort Worth, Texas; her two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; five nieces; and five nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Donna's name. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019