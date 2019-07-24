Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Babka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Babka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Babka Obituary
DONNA JOYCE BABKA Cedar Rapids Donna Joyce Babka, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away July 11, 2019, at a local care center after a lingering illness. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Cedar Memoial Park Cemetery. Donna was born Dec. 28, 1931, to Rufus and Mae (Christy) Noe. She married George Babka on March 28, 1954. They farmed for many years in Morley and Clarence, Iowa. In 1964, they adopted Craig Eugene Babka. George died in October 1983, whereupon she cleaned apartments and traveled. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Alvin and Jerry Noe; a sister, Ruth (Noe) Archibald; and great-grandson, Zachary Stephen St. John. She is survived by her son, Craig (Kathleen) Babka of Fort Worth, Texas; her two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; five nieces; and five nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Donna's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under bituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now