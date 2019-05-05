DONNA "COOKIE" MAHER PACKINGHAM COLEMAN Columbia, Tenn. Donna "Cookie" Maher Packingham Coleman, 72, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Cedar Rapids and Arizona, went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia. She is survived by her husband, Burr Coleman of Columbia; children, Jim (Kim) Packingham of Hiawatha, Brenda Heims of Marion, Rob (Chris) Packingham of Marion and Heather (Matt) Shook of Stanwood; two sisters, Diana Ramer and Debbie (Tex) Willman, all of Florida; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Per Donna's request, she was cremated, and a beautiful celebration of life took place in Columbia. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas V. Maher and Doris G. (Brown) Maher. As a tribute to our mom's life, and memorials may be directed to this wonderful hospice agency: Compassus, 830 Hatcher Ln., Columbia, TN 38401, In Memorial to Donna Coleman. Donna will be missed by all those who knew and loved her! Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019