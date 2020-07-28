1/1
Donna Dorothy Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONNA DOROTHY SMITH Cedar Rapids Donna Dorothy Smith, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Private family services will be held on Thursday, July 30, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Thursday, July 30th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel. The private funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday at 2 p.m. and may be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12249234. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include her son, Jerry (Donna) Caldwell of Arlington, Texas; a daughter, Judy Phelps of Lisbon, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold L. "Smitty" Smith; son-in-law, Chuck Phelps; and siblings, Ruth, Lois, Wilbur, Gladys and Marvin. Donna was born on June 3, 1925, in Quasqueton, Iowa. She married Harold L. "Smitty" Smith in 1952 in Las Vegas, Nev. Donna retired from Wilson's Meat Packing Plant. She had a great sense of humor and was great at telling jokes. Donna enjoyed garage sales, embroidering, fishing, boating, going to the casino and traveling with Smitty in their RV throughout the United States. Her greatest joy, however, was the time spent with her beloved family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please leave a message or tribute to the Smith family on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved