DONNA DOROTHY SMITH Cedar Rapids Donna Dorothy Smith, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Private family services will be held on Thursday, July 30, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be on Thursday, July 30th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel. The private funeral service will be livestreamed on Thursday at 2 p.m. and may be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12249234
. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields is encouraged. Survivors include her son, Jerry (Donna) Caldwell of Arlington, Texas; a daughter, Judy Phelps of Lisbon, Iowa; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold L. "Smitty" Smith; son-in-law, Chuck Phelps; and siblings, Ruth, Lois, Wilbur, Gladys and Marvin. Donna was born on June 3, 1925, in Quasqueton, Iowa. She married Harold L. "Smitty" Smith in 1952 in Las Vegas, Nev. Donna retired from Wilson's Meat Packing Plant. She had a great sense of humor and was great at telling jokes. Donna enjoyed garage sales, embroidering, fishing, boating, going to the casino and traveling with Smitty in their RV throughout the United States. Her greatest joy, however, was the time spent with her beloved family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please leave a message or tribute to the Smith family on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com
under Obituaries.