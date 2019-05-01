DONNA MAE HARTMAN Fairfax Donna Mae Hartman, 85, of Fairfax, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from a cerebral hemorrhage. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, Stonebridge Church, Cedar Rapids, by Pastor Randy Scheil and Pastor Robin Tyner. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, all at the church. Burial: May 8 at Olive Mennonite Cemetery West, Elkhart, Ind. Donna is survived by her husband, Dean; children, Sarah (Scott) Yoder, Middlebury, Ind., Rachel Smith, Gladstone, Ore., Mark (Sharon) Hartman, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Elizabeth (Lowell) Underwood, Fairfax; 12 grandchildren, Nicole Yoder (Alex Camey), Brooklyn, Ohio, Jesse (Stephanie) Yoder, Bloomington, Ill., Nathan (Shelli) Yoder, Brownsburg, Ind., Anthony Yoder, Moran, Wyo., Carmen (Christopher) Hawk, Middlebury, Ind., Josiah Smith, Happy Valley, Ore., Jadon Smith, Corvallis, Ore., Leya Hartman, Denver, Colo., Wesley Hartman, Fort Collins, Colo., Hannah Underwood, Ames, Bethany Underwood, Cedar Falls, and Abigail Underwood, Fairfax; eight great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Jackson, Samson, Hope, William, Amelia, Sophia and Layton; her sister, Lois Miller, Harrisonburg, Va.; brother- and sister-in-law, Keith and Kathy Hartman, Kissimmee, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Max Hartman, Goshen, Ind. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Alma Fink Barkey; sisters, Wilma (Leonard) Yoder and Phyllis (James) Detweiler; and sister-in-law, Brenda Hartman. Donna was born Sept. 22, 1933, in Madison Township, Ind. In 1951, she graduated and was valedictorian at Madison Township High School. She graduated in 1955 from Goshen College, Goshen, Ind., with a B.S. in elementary education. Donna married Dean Hartman on Aug. 17, 1958, in Elkhart County, Ind. She taught elementary school in Indiana and was a preschool teacher and director in Cedar Rapids. She worked for 15 years at the Grant Wood Area Education Agency in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Stonebridge Church. Donna put her whole heart into loving people. She delighted in teaching children, which she did most effectively by her life of joyful faith. Donna was devoted to her church family, Cedar Hills Evangelical Free/Stonebridge, starting a church choir, teaching Sunday school and leading in women's ministries. She was a gracious hostess, eagerly opening her home to friends, family and those from all over the world who were not yet friends and family. Donna spent untold hours in Bible reading and prayer. Most of all, she was in love with her Savior, Jesus Christ, and with the husband he gave her. Memorials may be directed to Stonebridge Church. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019