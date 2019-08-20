Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Donna Hernandez
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Donna Hernandez


1930 - 2019
Donna Hernandez Obituary
DONNA ROSE MCDERMOTT HERNANDEZ Cedar Rapids Donna Rose McDermott Hernandez, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center from natural causes. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Teahen Funeral Home where friends may visit with the family following the rosary until 7 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Donna is survived by her son, Dave Hernandez of Marion; daughter, Paula Hernandez of Cedar Rapids; sister, Sara McDermott of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Miguel, who died in 2008; brother, Patrick McDermott; sister, Mary Stastny; brothers-in-law, Henry Hernandez, Ramon Hernandez and Joe Hernandez; sisters-in-law, Rita McDermott, Mary Prieto and Delores Hernandez; and nephews, Tom Jeffrey and Daniel Hernandez. Donna was born June 25, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John and Rosemary Murphy McDermott. She graduated in 1948 from St. Patrick High School. She married Miguel Hernandez on Oct. 18, 1958, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Donna worked for Rockwell Collins in repair operations for 38 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of IBEW Local No. 1362, the Cedar Rapids Horseman Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church. Donna enjoyed antiques, shopping, road trips, politics, being outdoors, gardening and animals of all kinds. She was an avid reader of true crime stories. Donna loved being with family and will be missed by everyone who knew her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
